Obasanjo, Jonathan, Osinbajo turn up at burial of Udom Emmanuel’s father

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined other sympathisers to bid farewell to the late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Service, which was moderated by the Chairman of Conference of the United Evangelical Church, Revd Samuel Ebukiba had over four sitting state governors and ex-governors in attendance. Elder Gabriel Nkanang was 90 years old.

Emmanuel described the burial of his father, Nkanang, as a bridge building ceremony, stressing that the event knew no party, religion and no gender barriers.

The governor made the observation while appreciating the personalities that graced the burial, adding that what he saw was a demonstration of love towards him by Nigerians, irrespective of political or religious leanings, Guardian writes.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said the gathering was a celebration of life, noting that, it was not to mourn the deceased but to celebrate a father who reared great children, and spent his life well.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Osinbajo, commended Emmanuel for the legacy left by his late father, noting that the deceased left behind the ‘blessings of a thousand generations.’

Other dignitaries at the event include the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, past and present state governors, former governors of Akwa Ibom State, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, members of the Federal Executive and State Executive Council, members of the National and Akwa Ibom State House of Assemblies, Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftains led by Prince Uche Secondus, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, religious leaders like Prelate Emeritus, Sunday Mbang, Rev. Dr Umai Ukpai, and Captains of Industry, like Jim Ovia among others.