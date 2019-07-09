‘Obasanjo is Nigeria’s Main Problem’ – Oba of Lagos

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo is the main problem with Nigeria.

Akiolu spoke during the public presentation of ‘Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics’, a book by Segun Osoba, ex-governor of Ogun State, TheCable writes.

Commenting on the controversial pact between the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors and Obasanjo, who was seeking a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003, Akiolu said he has always believed that the elder statesman is “deceptive”.

He said he was happy that Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), did not fall into ‘Obasanjo’s trap’ and was able to win his re-election.

“I advised Tinubu not to cooperate with Obasanjo. I said, don’t trust a soldier. The main problem we have in Nigeria is Obasanjo,” Akiolu said.,

Also speaking at the event, Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, advised Nigerians to work for national unity.

“Instead of using our diversity for prosperity, we have continued to use it for division, either of tribe or religion. Let’s stop it.”

The event was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Tinubu; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Seriake Dickson, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu, governors of Bayelsa, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo respectively, former governors, ministers, diplomats and traditional rulers.