‘Obasanjo is Creating Problems in Nigeria’ – Oba Akiolu

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has hit out at former president Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as the country’s number one troublemaker.

Akiolu aimed jabs at the former president on Wednesday when participants of the senior executive course (41) of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) visited him at his palace in Lagos.

In the lead up to the 2019 general elections, Obasanjo had openly called for President Muhammadu Buhari to quit over incompetence and nepotism.

But the monarch ascribed the president’s eventual victory to God.

“I had said that Buhari would win even before the election, unfortunately, the number one person creating problems in this country is former president Obasanjo,” he said.

“He arrogated to himself the powers of the Almighty Allah by saying it was the support he gave to Buhari that made him win the first term.

“Obasanjo said Buhari would not win the second term, but did Buhari not win? Did I not say Obasanjo will be disappointed by the time the results were announced.

“The president’s victory clearly shows power belongs to God only and no man can decide who leads the country.”

Urging Nigerians to support the president, Akiolu said the problems of insecurity, unemployment and other challenges of the country would be better tackled if citizens joined hands with government to address them.

He also advised Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to drop his case against Buhari’s victory at the presidential poll.

He said Atiku’s case will amount to nothing at the end of the day, adding that he strongly believed Buhari had the manadate of Nigerians and would finish his term in office.

”If anyone of you here is close to Atiku, tell him he can never succeed in what he is doing now,” he said.

“Buhari will complete his term in office, but Buhari too has to listen to.the people, pray to God and be honest in what he is doing.”