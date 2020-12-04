Obasanjo foundation wins Igbere TV Award

The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) has won the 2020 Humanitarian Foundation of the Year award, given by Igbere TV.

Igbere TV is a foremost community Television station based in the hilly town of Igbere, the home town of former Governors Amadi Ikwechegh (Imo), Emma Ukaegbu (Anambra) and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia).

The award programme is endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), an advisory body of the African Union (AU), designed to give Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) a voice within the AU institutions and decision-making processes.

In the voting which last seven days, OOF, founded by the former President, beat four other nominees to emerge winner.

It was reported that the other nominees were the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the Atiku Care Foundation and the Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation.

The awards presentations, slated for 10 December, will recognise and honour outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

Some of the awardees include Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Car Maker of the Year); Chief Alex Ikwechegh, Founder of Alex Ikwechegh Foundation (Personality of the Year).

Others are Rt Hon (Engr) Chinedum Orji, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly (Speaker of the Year); Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries (Most Outstanding Humanitarian of the Year) among others.

It was also reported that some of the award categories include Man of the Year, Best Performing Governor of the Year, Businessman of the Year, Best Performing Minister of the Year and Best Performing LGA Chairman of the Year, among others.

