Obasanjo Farms partners for Face of Agriculture show

Kairos Events and Entertainment is partnering with Obasanjo Farms Limited for the first-ever Face of Agriculture Nigeria (FOAN) Agritainment reality TV show.

This was disclosed Tuesday by Mr. Wealth Sunday, who said everything about contemporary entertainment in Nigeria is beautiful.

“There is everything attractive about the magical art that is turning necks and winning hearts.

“Even, the strongest of souls are becoming soften with the warmth of Nigeria’s heralding entertaining spirits, and nothing at the moment is comparable to the verve and effervescence of these pure bliss pumped into the global space.

“Nigeria is art, and the world knows that. Nigeria is Africa’s most potent voice, and there is no denying that fact” he said, adding that it was already an accomplished fact that Nigerian music, films, and comedies are a staple world over.

“And it is becoming increasingly clear that the country’s new entertaining frontier is tilting toward the mold of reality TV shows.

“It has become an admirable social parameter that engages, informs and keeps its yawning

viewers enthralled and glued to their television screens.

“While a few reality TV shows are beginning to create more social impressions in society than expected, a new type in a gold dust form is about to make entry into the public domain.

“It would be one that seeks to bring with it a whole lot of pulsating new vibes, new trends, and new drives.”

Sunday said that the FOAN TV reality show was crafted for the future and distilled for social progress.

“It seeks to take reality TV show to the next level, and given its attractive premium offering, it stands a better chance of achieving the feat.

“FOAN is keen on nailing its colors to the mast, and its framework for youth empowerment through agricultural development in Nigeria is an excellent stride in that regard,” he said.

The project director said that its blueprints would focus on inspiring modern farming

practices in the country, fusing agricultural strides and entertainment.

He said that the reality TV show was for young people with brilliant minds and progressive vision for the future and FOAN believes that Nigerian youths have so much to offer.

According to him, the registration for the reality show had started for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 32.

