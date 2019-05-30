Obasanjo Dismisses Plane Crash Report, Says He was at Home Playing ‘Ayo’

Former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied reports that he was abroad an Ethiopian Airlines plane that nearly crashed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport [MMIA] on Wednesday.

The elder statesman said he was with leading comedian, Ali Baba in his house in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Nigerian media was awash with reports that Obasanjo and other prominent Nigerians were on an Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, which almost crashed at the Lagos Airport after overshooting the runway.

However, the media aide to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, when contacted said there was nothing of such.

“Many people have called to find out and we have told them that there was nothing like plane crash,” he said.

“Baba travelled. He came back from Ethiopia. There was nothing like a plane crash. The plane did not have any issue.”

According to him, many media houses have called to find out what happened to Baba.

“But, there was nothing happened to Baba. He was even shocked that people are spending false information that he was in involved in a plane crash.

“And immediately he got back home he started playing Ayo game. Nothing happened.”