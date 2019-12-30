Obama Names ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Parasite’ His Favourite Films of 2019

Barack Obama has published his much-anticipated list of the best films he saw this 2019.

The former president unveiled his 2019 screen picks, of his favorite movies and TV shows, which include American Factory. And this comes a day after he posted about his favorite books of the year.

Per THR:

American Factory is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, and the former president noted in his social media post announcing his 2019 screen faves that he picked his own movie, which has received critical acclaim and awards recognition and, as Obama notes, recently made the best documentary Oscars shortlist. Like American Factory, three more of Obama’s movie picks are Netflix releases, with the former president selecting Atlantics, The Irishman and Marriage Story. Higher Ground is based at the streamer. Other high-profile titles on Obama’s list include fellow documentaries Amazing Grace and Apollo 11, Booksmart, The Farewell, Ford v. Ferrari, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women and Parasite.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019