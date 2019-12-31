Obama Names Burna Boy, Beyonce and Lizzo Hits as Favourite Songs of 2019

Burna Boy, Lizzo, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys, Maggie Rogers are among the musicians whose hit songs were included on Barack Obama’s list of his favorite songs from 2019.

This comes ays after the former president unveiled his favorite movies and TV shows and his favorite books of the year.

Burna Boy’s “Anybody,” Lizzo’s “Juice,” Beyonce’s “Mood 4 Eva,” the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration “Old Town Road (Remix),” Springsteen’s “Hello Sunshine,” Ocean’s “In My Room,” Alicia Keys and Miguel’s “Show Me Love” and Rogers’ “Burning” all made the list.

Check them out below:

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019