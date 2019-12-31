Obama Names Burna Boy, Beyonce and Lizzo Hits as Favourite Songs of 2019

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Obama Names Burna Boy, Beyonce and Lizzo Hits as Favourite Songs of 2019

Burna Boy, Lizzo, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys, Maggie Rogers are among the musicians whose hit songs were included on Barack Obama’s list of his favorite songs from 2019.

This comes ays after the former president unveiled his favorite movies and TV shows and his favorite books of the year.

Burna Boy’s “Anybody,” Lizzo’s “Juice,” Beyonce’s “Mood 4 Eva,” the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration “Old Town Road (Remix),” Springsteen’s “Hello Sunshine,” Ocean’s “In My Room,” Alicia Keys and Miguel’s “Show Me Love” and Rogers’ “Burning” all made the list.

Check them out below:

,

Related Posts

Tacha Akide Ends Management Relationship With Teebillz’s Billz Vizion

December 31, 2019

Richard Mofe-Damijo & Jumobi Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

December 31, 2019

The Truth About Future: Olisa Adibua Sits Down With Rapper Future

December 31, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *