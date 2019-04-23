Obama, Clinton Under Fire for Not Referring to Victims of Sri Lanka Attacks as ‘Christians’

Former US President, Barack Obama and former Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton have come in for severe criticism following their tweets condoling with the people of Sri Lanka over Sunday’s multiple bomb attacks on churches and hotels.

The liberal duo are being attacked by Twitter users for refusing to refer to the victims as Christians, opting rather for the curious term “Easter worshippers”.

The world was left in mourning when multiple explosions occurred at three churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing over 290 people and injuring around 500 more.

Shortly after the attacks, Obama and Clinton took to Twitter to commiserate with the victims.

Obama wrote;

“The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.”

Clinton wrote,

“On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I’m praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka.”

Their tweets have sparked negative reactions from Twitter users across the world, who lambasted the two political figures for belittling the faith of the victims by referring to them as “Easter Worshippers”.

Keen observers opined that their tweets were in stark contrast to their reactions to the New Zealand mosque massacre, when Obama made reference to “the Muslim community” and Clinton also directly spoke of “the global Muslim community” and called out “Islamophobia”.

What the heck is an Easter worshipper? The term that these people are going to such painfully ludicrous lengths to avoid using is “Christian”. pic.twitter.com/9pXXB9kXye — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) April 21, 2019

Apparently, it's not politically correct to point out that Christians were the primary target of yesterday's Islamic terror attack in Sri Lanka. Christians were the primary target. Christians. Christians. Christians. Christians. Christians. Christians. Christians. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 22, 2019

I’ve never heard the term Easter worshipper in my life, and here they are, both using it the same way, like it’s a real thing. — rob (@robbysauve) April 22, 2019

@JimNorton and @notsam y’all are right about this. Obama and Clinton speak out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to this. They acknowledge and bow too Muslims and ignore and belittle Christians. They have for years. These callers have an agenda. — Eric Riebel (@eric_riebel) April 22, 2019

As an American I am shocked and horrified that a former U.S. President would be so condescending and irresponsible in attempting to convey a message of condolence by belittling the faith of a community devastated by such a heinous tragedy — Thom King (@thomeking) April 22, 2019

"Easter worshippers" – Clinton and Obama seem to be finding it awfully difficult to just come out and say the victims are "Christians". 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5Tt7tyGsEu — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) April 22, 2019

Thank you President Obama. Christians celebrating Easter appreciate your support. Those victims were Christian Catholics peacefully exercising their right to worship. Let's call it as it is. — Nkem4eva (@nwaegbe_nkem) April 22, 2019