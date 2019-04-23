Obama, Clinton Under Fire for Not Referring to Victims of Sri Lanka Attacks as ‘Christians’

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Obama, Clinton Under Fire for Not Referring to Victims of Sri Lanka Attacks as ‘Christians’

Former US President, Barack Obama and former Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton have come in for severe criticism following their tweets condoling with the people of Sri Lanka over Sunday’s multiple bomb attacks on churches and hotels.

The liberal duo are being attacked by Twitter users for refusing to refer to the victims as Christians, opting rather for the curious term “Easter worshippers”.

The world was left in mourning when multiple explosions occurred at three churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing over 290 people and injuring around 500 more.

Shortly after the attacks, Obama and Clinton took to Twitter to commiserate with the victims.

Obama wrote;

“The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.

Clinton wrote,

“On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I’m praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka.

Their tweets have sparked negative reactions from Twitter users across the world, who lambasted the two political figures for belittling the faith of the victims by referring to them as “Easter Worshippers”.

Keen observers opined that their tweets were in stark contrast to their reactions to the New Zealand mosque massacre, when Obama made reference to “the Muslim community” and Clinton also directly spoke of “the global Muslim community” and called out “Islamophobia”.

Check out some tweets on the matter below…

 

 

, ,

Related Posts

Father and Son Drown Trying to Save Tourist

April 23, 2019
Ortom

Curfew in Benue as Gunmen Kill Five

April 23, 2019

11 Killed During Easter Celebration in Gombe

April 23, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *