The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has placed a temporary ban on the wearing of beads in his kingdom.

In a circular released from his palace, the revered monarch says the temporary ban is part of the rituals for the celebration of a festival in his kingdom, ‘Ugie Ivie’.

The palace calls for compliance from all subjects, including Chiefs, women, youths and the general public.

