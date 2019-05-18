OAU Student Slumps, Dies While Playing Football

A 300-level student of Microbiology student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Omotola Akorede Kayode, has died after he slumped while playing football.

Confirming the incident, a statement by the University Registrar, Margaret Omasule, said all medical measures taken to save the student’s life proved abortive.

“We regret to inform the university community that one of our students, a part three student in the Department of Microbiology, Omotola Akorede Kayode, died suddenly this morning, Friday, 17th of May, 2019.

“The report had it that the student was playing football with his colleagues when he suddenly slumped. He was subsequently rushed to the health centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival. All resuscitation measures proved abortive,” she said.

But according to Premium Times, students who witnessed the incident blamed the student’s death on the negligence of doctors at the school health centre.

Quoting an anonymous witness, PT reported that Korede was rushed down to the health centre immediately he collapsed but he wasn’t given attention.

Another student, a friend of the deceased also corroborated this.

“Korede slumped on OAU training pitch this morning. We were playing a novelty match. He was playing left back, and he was standing alone when he fell down, nobody touched him, he was standing with his fellow defenders.

“He slumped and started having breathing difficulty. We tried to give him CPR but nobody had much knowledge about it. Just after a few minutes, he was rushed to the health centre immediately in a fellow student’s car.

“He was still alive and fighting to catch his breath when we got to the health centre. He died at the health centre and not before getting there.”