OAU Spill-over Student Commits Suicide after Another Extra Year

Tragedy struck at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, during the Easter celebrations as a student, Kolapo Olowoporoku, took his life over poor academic performance.

The deceased was a student of Computer Science and also the former financial secretary of the students’ association.

It is understood that he ought to have graduated in the 2016/2017 academic session but he remained on campus due to some outstanding courses he had to pass before he graduated.

Olowoporoku was the class rep of his class and ought to have undergone the compulsory NYSC service currently with his course mates who had their convocation last year.

The deceased took his outstanding courses in the last academic session 2017/2018 but it was gathered that he didn’t get up to the required pass mark – leaving him with another spill.

Unable to bear the hurt, he reportedly took poison on Monday, though he didn’t die until Friday, 19th of April.