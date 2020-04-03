OAU Sex-for-Marks Lecturer, Richard Akindele, released from prison

Prof Richard Akindele, sacked lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been released from prison after serving a two-year term.

The randy lecturer, a professor of management accounting, was released on March 19 and now back home to his family, TheCable reports.

Akindele’s world crashed in 2018, when Maureen Onyetenu, judge of a federal high court in Osogbo, Osun state, sentenced him to prison after he pleaded guilty to a four-count charge filed against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He was sentenced to 24 months jail-term for asking Monica for a sexual benefit and handed him another 24 months jail-term for soliciting from the victim, sexual benefit to pass her.

The judge also sentenced Akindele to 12 months jail-term for deleting parts of the WhatsApp conversation between him and Osagie to conceal evidence against him and sentenced him to another 12 months jail-term for falsification of age. She had held that the six-year jail terms would run concurrently.

In a viral audio clip, Akindele was heard demanding five rounds of sex from Osagie to award her a pass mark in a course she failed.

The scandal triggered fresh conversations on the menace of sexual assault in higher institutions in the country.