OAU lecturer slumps, dies after directing play

A senior lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr. Victoria Oluwaremilekun Adeniyi, slumped and died on Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred a few hours after she directed the institution’s convocation play.

Adeniyi, who was said not to have shown any sign of illness, reportedly slumped around 11am in her home and died.

A statement by the university spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the deceased, an acting head of Department of Dramatic Arts, directed this year’s OAU convocation play, which was staged last Saturday.

The statement read: “She was part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the university’s 44th convocation. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the university’s teaching hospital and directed that papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem.”

Her death occurred less than 24 four hours after a Professor of Paediatrics at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ife, Jerome Elusiyan, was shot dead by gunmen along Benin-Ekpoma road in Edo State.