OAU dismisses Coronavirus fears on campus

Authorities at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, on Sunday said there was no case of coronavirus in the university.

It also said an investigation had commenced to unravelling people behind a story that a senior management staff of the institution was down with the dreaded disease.

Some blogs ran with reports that the Dean Students Affairs of the University, Prof. Isiaka Aransi, had been suffering corona disease.

But reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said people should disregard the story, as it was just a fabrication meant to cause panic.

He said,

“Students could decide to be unduly mischievous into writing that Dean Students’ Affairs of our university has medical challenge. It is not true.

“They should know that it is not good to use coronavirus to play pranks on anybody. It is unheard of, immoral and satanic. The university authority is investigating the source or sources of that information and we will react as appropriate.

“But let it be known that there is no symptom or case of corona disease on the campus of OAU. People should disregard the story in its entirety.”