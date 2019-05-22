OAU Assures Parents of Safety after Cultists Threat

The management of Obafemi University, Ile Ife, on Tuesday, assured parents and guardians of security of their children and wards on the campus.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju titled “Re: Alarm bells ringing as OAU goes under siege of Cultists threat,” the management explained that it is aware of an open letter, trending online.

The statement reads,

“The letter purportedly issued by a pseudonymous “Cultists of Aloha clan”, the group threatened to invade our University campus on June 1 to rain bullets of death, sorrow and grief on innocent students.

“Ordinarily, it is not ideal for the University to respond to such an open letter, detailing what the management is doing to nip the said attack in the bud, considering the implication of such action security wise.

“But we consider it expedient to inform the stakeholders in the education sector, particularly our students, their parents and, or guardians, alumni and those who place high premium on lives and sanctity of human existence that the university management is on top of the situation, having informed the agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property, in addition to the internal security mechanism that have been put in place.”