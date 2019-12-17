OAP Temisan Okomi gives teenager money for JAMB/SSCE forms to quit waitress job, few years later she calls him as a graduate!

Veteran sportscaster Temisan Okomi has shared an inspiring story about the enduring virtue of doing good for its sake.

Okomi, the Sports Editor of Classic FM Lagos, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to narrate how he met a 17-year-old girl identified simply as Feyi working as a waitress at his regular bar in GRA, Lagos, some years back.

Worried by the Feyi’s choice of job, he said he took interest in her because he didn’t want her to end up miserable as a bartender where she would possibly be abused by lecherous old customers.

Striking up a conversation with her, he said he asked why she took up a job as a waitress, and her response was the “familiar tale of no money so she was waiting tables until she could save up to buy forms for SSCE & JAMB,” Okomi wrote.

Upon securing her promise to quit the job, he gave her money to get the forms. Her mother called later to pray for him, and that was it.

Now, after several years of losing contact, Feyi called Okomi from out of the blue Monday to notify him she would be having her convocation ceremony on Friday.

“I win 2019, you heifers” an elated Okomi declared after narrating the story.

He wrote:

“A few years ago, I was drinking at this joint I normally drink at in G.R.A when this young waitress served. Looked all of 17 & it was quite late. I was a bit bothered. She looked way too young. So I asked her. She was 17. Pretty young girl.

“I could see her immediate future at that joint, with pervy old men like me drinking there, so I asked her why she wasn’t in school. Familiar tale of no money so she was waiting tables until she could save up to buy forms for SSCE & JAMB. I don’t remember how much it was but I asked her: “If you get money for these forms, you will stop doing this job?” She said; “Yes.” So I dipped me hands & pulled out me lean stash. Gave her the loot & told her she could quit. I don’t do appreciation. I don’t know how to handle it.

“She calls me up the next day & her mom gets on the phone & starts praying for me. Truly embarrassing stuff. That was the last time I spoke with her or her mom. Fast forward to 10 minutes ago. She just called me. Said she lost my card but her mom just found it.

“She is doing her convocation on Friday. Ladies & gents; I’m flummoxed. Her name is Feyi & I had forgotten about her. Truthfully, I don’t even recall her face again. She is a graduate. I win 2019, you heifers!“

