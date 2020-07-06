OAP Morayo Brown Recalls Surviving a Horrifying Car Accident

Morayo Brown is thankful.

The OAP took to her Instagram to share a heart-wrenching story about how she survived a horrifying car accident that left her confined to a wheel chair for a protracted period, having learn how to how again, and the fears she’d face about her future.

She has now turned 40, fully recovered, although she still wears the scars from her past. And she is sharing this story because it is important, and because she hopes to reach out to people going through a tough phase in their lives.

She said:

Twenty-one years ago, I got in a car accident on my way to see my Dad in the US. The car flipped 4 times on route 1 and hung on a tree. They got a chopper to cut me loose and fly me to Rutgers University Teaching Hospital, New Jersey. I was in coma for 4days. My mother, immediately flew in to sit by my hospital bed. I was discharged after 2weeks of recovery in the hospital. Then, therapy started. I lost part of my memory. I had to go through speech therapy to speak again. I lost 6 inches of my right thigh. They had to insert a 12 inch rod (still in my thigh) and four long screws, 2 in my hips and 2 in my knee. My ankle also crushed. I was confined to a wheel chair, later crutches and then booths for 8months before I could finally walk. I was deformed and defaced with scars. I also had a skull fracture that left my head split. Didn’t think I would walk again or finish my education. I didn’t even think anyone would marry me with all these scars. I was a Christian and people started praying for me. Churches came from all over my local county to pray for me because the news made the local papers. My mother couldn’t believe the free love and support from the church during that time. It moved her to become a Christian when she returned to Nigeria. My Dad also converted when he got home. God saved me and gave me another chance of life. Today, I celebrate my scars, as I turn 40yrs. @tybello for insisting I share testimony again. These are my real x-ray photos. The metals are never going to be removed. Please help me to praise Jesus for saving my life.

