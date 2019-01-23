Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi had the perfect response for a Twitter who had a lot to say about her recently.

Drama started after the famous OAP took to her promote Banky Wellington who is currently running for the Eti-Osa House of Representatives.

While many people had kind things to say, one Twitter troll decided to insult the OAP, and she clapped back immediately in the chicest way possible.

“You are free to disagree with whatever I wrote without being disrespectful. I didn’t insult you or anyone,” she told the troll, adding, “I was speaking to people who support Banky. You would NEVER be able to say this to me in person without being fucked up. Never again! The disrespect was unnecessary.”

And that was all it took to shut the troll up.

See the exchange:

You are free to disagree with whatever I wrote without being disrespectful . I didn’t insult you or anyone . I was speaking to people who support Banky . You would NEVER be able to say this to me in person without being fucked up. Never again! The disrespect was unnecessary . — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) January 23, 2019