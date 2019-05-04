OAP Benny Ark Has Been Fired From His City FM Job After Sexist Rant About Chidinma

LIB is reporting that Benny Ark has been kicked out of the stables of City FM after his now-infamous rant about singer Chidinma Ekile.

Recall that the OAP had dismissed Tiwa Savage’s industry, claiming that the singer only “shouts” rather than sing. And later, he went off another rant in which he claimed that Kizz Daniels’ hit song, Fcuk You, was about Chidinma, who allegedly had been in a relationship with Daniel.

Benny Ark was forced to apologise for his comment, and now LIB is reporting that the MD of the media outlet of City Fm, Adedoja Allen, allegedly, sacked the OAP from his job because of the sexist remarks.

CIty FM had yet to confirm this report as at press time.