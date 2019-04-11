O. T. Fagbenle Joins Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” Film

O. T. Fagbenle has joined the Black Widow team.

According to THR, the Handmaid’s Tale actor is the latest star to join the Scarlett Johansson film.

Other cast members include Stranger Things star David Harbour and rising star Florence Pugh, known for starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the wrestling drama Fighting with My Family.

Cate Shortland is directing the project, which is written by Jac Schaeffer. And it follows the story of Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), a spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from its grasp and becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.

Black Widow currently has no release date, but it is expected to go into production in June in London.

We wait.