O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Records Straight’

O.J. Simpson now has a Twitter account.

The 71-year-old former football player took to the platform to post a video message to his account in which he talked about how he intends to use the platform going forward.

“Hello Twitter world,” says Simpson at the top of the video. “You know, for years people have been able to say whatever they wanted to say about me, with no accountability,” he explains. “But now I can challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight. More importantly, I’m able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football and even politics.”

Simpson closed the video message with, “But for now, let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there, happy fathers day. God bless.”

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

This comes on the 25th anniversary week of when he was accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted by a highly publicised grand jury hearing, though would go on to serve a lengthy prison sentence for an armed robbery incident in Las Vegas in 2008.

Since his release in 2017, Simpson has been maintaining a low profile.

As at press time, his Twitter account already garnered over 418, 000 followers.