O.J. Simpson Denies Having A Sexual Relationship With Kris Jenner

O.J. Simpson has taken to his Twitter to address the old rumours that he slept with Kris Jenner, a tryst that some believe resulted in the birth of Khloé Kardashian.

“Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me,” he says in the clip. “Never, in any shape way or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually.”

Recall that the rumour picked up steam in May, when Page Six reported that Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, was shopping a documentary about the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

In the doc, Pardo says that Simpson told him about the sexual encounter with Jenner. However, in the video above, Simpson says that Pardo was never “remotely like a manager.” He also denied the ongoing rumors that he’s Khloé’s real father. He did say that he’s proud of her and that her father, Robert Kardashian, would be as well.

See the video below:

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019