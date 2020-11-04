NYSC: Prospective Corps members to undergo COVID-19 test

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that prospective corps members will undergo antigen-based test for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by NCDC DG, Chikwe Ihekweazu, during a press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ihekweazu said that the process of procuring the antigen-based test is almost complete.

“We will test all corps members and that will enable us to keep our camps safe and also help us understand what is going on in the rest of the country,” he said.

The DG added,

“We know that corps members are normally a young mobile population. Again, we are counting on not only the young people going to camps but parents; so we need the parents to support young people to do what they have to do.

“We have been working extremely hard over the last two months with NYSC to reopen youth service camps. We have made a lot of progress to ensure that we can do that safely.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

