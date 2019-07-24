NYSC Pays Last Respect to Corps Member Killed During Shiites Protest

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) paid its last respect to Precious Owolabi, one of its members, killed during the violent protest of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites, on Monday.

At a brief ceremony in Abuja Tuesday, Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of the scheme, paid tribute to Owolabi, a Channels TV reporter.

Some Corps members carried the remains of the deceased which was inside a coffin wrapped with the Nigerian flag and some NYSC materials as she was taken away in an Ambulance.

 

