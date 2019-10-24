Sunday Dare, minister of youths and sports, says members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

Dare stated this via Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC director-general, would give details of the new monthly allowance.

“New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allowee Details coming …,” he tweeted.

“Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.”

In September, Ibrahim had hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage.”

The minister spoke at the Lagos state orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, while assuring corps members nationwide that efforts were being made to ensure adequate welfare.

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he had said.

“Efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.”