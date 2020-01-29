NYSC member shot dead in Osogbo

A member of the National Youth Service Corps [NYSC], Adebayo Mukaila, has reportedly been killed by some suspected robbers in Osogbo, Osun State.

Sources say that Mukaila, who is also a Point of Sale (POS) operator, was shot dead near his shop in the Omo-West Area of Osogbo, around 11pm on Tuesday.

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the killing and has directed an investigation into Mukaila’s death.

Speaking through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, Kokumo said,

“A full-scale investigation to get the perpetrator had commenced.

“We sympathise with the family of the deceased. We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in getting to the root of the incident.”

Eyewitnesses said Mukaila and his daughter were returning home after the day’s business when two men accosted him around 10:50pm.

The suspected robbers were said to have dispossessed him of money, POS machine, and other items in the bag that he was carrying before he was shot in the head.

The robbers were said to have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

A source near the scene, who pleaded anonymity, hinted that the assailants might have killed Mukaila because he recognised one of them.