NYSC Member Commits Suicide in Ibadan

Johnson Onyilo, a member of the National Youth Service Corps [NYSC] programme in Ibadan, Oyo State has reportedly committed suicide.

Mr Onyilo, an NYSC 2018 Batch B Stream 1 Corps Member died on Friday, June 14th 2019.

Sources say the corps member, who hailed from Makurdi North in Benue State, studied Accounting at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

So far, there is no concrete report on the reason he took his own life.

His suicide comes a day after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it would regulate the sale of popular insecticide SNIPER, following its use in suicides.

There has been a spike in incidents of suicides in Nigeria in recent times as the country battles with a corrosive economy, rising unemployment growing insecurity.