NYSC DG calls for religious tolerance

The Director General National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim has said that the Scheme will continue to treat all participants equally irrespective of ethnic or religious beliefs.

General Ibrahim made the assertion while addressing camp officials during his brief unscheduled visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

“We should not be seen as promoting one religion above another but inculcate religious tolerance, accommodate other people’s point of view and come together to solve myriads of challenges facing the nation,” he said.

The DG who monitored the registration process of the prospective corps members for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 11) charged the officials to discharge their duties without fear or favour, adding that God who is a rewarder of diligence will crown their efforts.

“Let me tell you, the seed you are sowing today by adequately taking care of these children will germinate tomorrow. These children you are seeing will not forget your good deeds and when they are in the position of authority, there is likelihood that book of remembrance would be opened in your favour.

“These prospective corps members today will in the nearest future become the Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers, business moguls, career public servants tomorrow, and they would always remember you either for good or otherwise the way you treat them during the orientation and even beyond the service year”.

He warned the camp officials to be mindful of making unguarded utterances that are capable of inciting or setting one religion or ethnic group against each other.

While monitoring the registration exercise, the Director General appealed to the prospective corps members to see themselves as the new Nigeria and future of this great country.

He urged the corps members to see the opportunity to participate in the noble scheme as a rare privilege to make the country a better place for all and sundry to live harmoniously.

“My dear prospective corps members, see your mobilisation and deployment as a privilege to think of what you can do to make the country great again and not what you can achieve at the expense of the nation,” he added.