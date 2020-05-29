NYSC Corp members set for low-key wedding Saturday

Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, who met and fell in love during their service year, will wed by 5 a.m. on Saturday (May 30) to avoid crowd in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The wedding of Miss Felicia Haruna from Kaduna State and Mr Mark Makafan from Kogi is scheduled to hold at St Peter Claver Catholic Church Cathedral Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Thursday blessed the couple’s intention, urging them to accept and tolerate themselves as husband and wife.

The NYSC director-general, who was returning from Gombe where rainstorm destroyed the corps Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) centre, stopped over in Jos where he urged other corps members to emulate the duo as they plan to settle down after service.

The director-general reportedly tossed a nuptial drink for the couple and shower them with gifts, including money.

The Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Ms Caroline Embu, said that the scheme was happy for the corps members.

“I am exceptionally happy because this doesn’t come often and when it happens and it is right under our nose, it brings joy to both NYSC and members of staff here,” said the director.

She advised other corps members to give it a chance and a try out relationship without despising humble beginnings.

