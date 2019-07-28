NYSC Commences Process to pay N1m Compensation to Family of Slain Corps Member

The family of Precious Owolabi is set to receive N1 million insurance cover from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) following the death of the Channels Television journalist and serving corps member, during last Monday’s bloody protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

According to Punch, an insurance company usually engaged by the NYSC to pay the insurance cover had been notified of Owolabi’s death, and as is the practice, had begun the preparations for the payment of the insurance benefit.

Sources at the NYSC said that the insurance was usually paid to any late corps member’s next of kin.

One of the NYSC sources revealed that,

“The next of kin of any corps member who dies during the national service will be paid an insurance benefit of N1m.

“The processing will cover the death certificate and other documentation. There is an insurance company that handles it for the NYSC.

“All the corps members usually fill forms indicating their next of kin, names, addresses and other contact details. So, the insurance company has the duty to inform the next of kin. There is no corps member who died during the national service that was not paid the insurance package.

“For Owolabi, the processing is ongoing. As we speak, the insurance company might have been notified. The same was done for Okanlawon Ibrahim, the corps member who died on duty as an ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ondo State on March 29. So, it is our standard practice.”

The NYSC authorities had on Tuesday mourned Owolabi’s death and visited the National Hospital, Garki, Abuja, to commiserate with another injured journalist with Leadership Newspapers and serving corps member, Aliyu Suleiman, who was injured in the Shiites protest.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, had led other management officials to the morgue of the National Hospital to receive Owolabi’s corpse and convey it by an official ambulance to his parents in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Owolabi was later buried on Thursday amid tears from family members, friends and colleagues.