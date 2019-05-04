NYSC ‘Awaiting’ Circular on Minimum Wage’ for Corp Members

Mohammed Momoh, the Lagos state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the body is waiting for a circular from the federal government for the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage with respect to corps members.

“The effective date of implementation would be stated on the circular and any corps member that falls within that said period and is qualified for the monthly allowance would benefit from the increase if and when the implementation starts,” Momoh told TheCable on the expected increase in allowances of Corp members.

“Corps members are Nigerians and it is only expected that they would benefit from the increase. At the appropriate time, the federal government would fix the allowance for corps members. This would then be made public by the NYSC.

“I have no doubt that the federal government would do the needful in accordance with the minimum wage.”

This comes amid concerns over the eligibility of corps members for the new minimum wage.

Speaking during the 2019 Batch ‘A’ orientation exercise of corp members at the NYSC camp in Sagamu, Sule Kazuare, former NYSC director general, had said there would be an increase in accordance with the increment in national workers’ wage.

“We have a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Wages Commission that each time the salaries of public servants are increased, that of corps members too would take a very relative position,” he had said.