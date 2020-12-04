Nwankwo Kanu Comes to the Defence of Wife, Amara Following Osaze Odewinge’s Rant

Nwankwo Kanu has taken to social media to defend the honour of his wife, Amara after a messy rant by colleague, Osaze Odewinge who dragged her for sliding into his DM.

The ace footballer and former Arsenal star took to Twitter to share a loved up video with his Mrs, letting everyone know there’s no trouble in their paradise.

Nwankwo Kanu started off his tweet by posing the question; “who is wooing who?” before proceeding to state that Osaze Odewinge interpreted his wife’s gesture completely wrong as they only tried to reach him as it concerns what he was going through.

The father of three disclosed that he will always choose family above anything else and advised folks to channel their energy towards making the world a better place.

. 😅 Who is wooing who??? Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a Family. You got this one completely wrong my dear brother. ONE LOVE🙏🏼 — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) December 3, 2020

Hahahhhahha 😄 unfortunately the world loves negative things without finding out the truth. Honestly If we can all channel this energy towards positive things and support for charities the world will be a better place.

I don’t understand this talk that my wife is wooing who?. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KIs3m5Hq6d — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) December 3, 2020

