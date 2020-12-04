Nwankwo Kanu Comes to the Defence of Wife, Amara Following Osaze Odewinge’s Rant

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / UncategorizedNo Comment on Nwankwo Kanu Comes to the Defence of Wife, Amara Following Osaze Odewinge’s Rant

Nwankwo Kanu has taken to social media to defend the honour of his wife,  Amara after a messy rant by colleague, Osaze Odewinge who dragged her for sliding into his DM.

The ace footballer and former Arsenal star took to Twitter to share a loved up video with his Mrs, letting everyone know there’s no trouble in their paradise.

Nwankwo Kanu started off his tweet by posing the question; “who is wooing who?” before proceeding to state that Osaze Odewinge interpreted his wife’s gesture completely wrong as they only tried to reach him as it concerns what he was going through.

The father of three disclosed that he will always choose family above anything else and advised folks to channel their energy towards making the world a better place.

, ,

Related Posts

Davido Drops Teaser of Jowo Video Featuring RMD and Nengi

December 4, 2020

Ciara Bodies the #BodyChallenge with the Help of a Special Feature

December 4, 2020

Sex Toy Senator, Elisha Abbo Allegedly Caught on Tape Physically Assaulting Man

December 4, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply