Nurse Accused of Impregnating Woman in Vegetative State Pleads Not Guilty

Nathan Sutherland, the former Arizona nurse who is accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient, has pleaded not guilty.

According to the New York Daily News, Sutherland entered the plea in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday, and this comes two weeks after he was arrested on sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Recall that the 36-year-old was still working as a practical nurse at Arizona’s Hacienda HealthCare, where an unidentified patient—who was originally reported to be in a vegetative state for over a decade—gave birth in late December.

Although the lawyer for the woman’s family, John Micheaels, has clarified that the woman was not comatose or in a vegetative state, they insist, “The important thing here is that contrary to what’s been reported, she is a person, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities. She has feelings and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family.”

After the scandal surfaced, a DNA test of all every man who worked at the Hacienda, and Sutherland’s DNA reportedly matched the woman’s newborn.

Now, he pleads not guilty and we can’t wait to see how this pans out.