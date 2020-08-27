NUC assesses Varsities ahead of reopening

National Universities Commission (NUC) has begun the process of assessing the readiness of universities in the country ahead of possible reopening of campuses soon.

To this end, the Commission said it has begun retrieving data forms earlier dispatched to institutions requesting that they confirm if they have done all that was requested of them as regards COVID-19 safety protocols and also indicate their readiness for the reopening of campuses.

These forms were dispatched to institutions few weeks ago by NUC, directing them on things to do regarding COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of planned reopening of campuses which have been shut since March due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A source at NUC told Daily Sun that the institutions have begun to return the forms, with mostly private institutions showing clear evidences that they have done the needful as regards COVID-19 protocol and ready for reopening of institutions.

The source, however, reported unimpressive turn up of public institutions with what was being requested, which might affect the speed at which decision to reopen the institutions could be taken, to allow students continue their academic and non-academic programmes.

The source said: “Many of the private institutions have done what was expected of them to do as regards COVID-19 safety protocols with evidences to back up their claims. The aim is that afterwards, the report collated would be communicated to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for decision to be taken.”

