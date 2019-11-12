Ntsiki Mazwai Questions the Intelligence of Folks Who Watch Soapies

Ntsiki Mazwai took to her Twitter to question the intelligence of fellow South Africans who watch a lot of soap operas.

“Sh** I still can’t believe the top most-watched shows are soap operas,” said the singer and poet, adding, “It’s a wow. Says a lot about where we are intellectually. Wow.”

Ntsiki also claimed that if the soapies had “woke” writers with an agenda, maybe the content would be different. “At least if your soapies had woke writers with an agenda…but dololo. They also watch soapies and don’t read books. I can tell by the content they create,” she added.

See her tweets below:

Shit I still can't believe the top most watched shows are soap operas 😭😭😭😭😑it's a wow. Says a lot about where we are intellectually 😭😭😭wow — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 12, 2019

At least if your soapies had woke writers with an agenda…..but dololo. They also watch soapies and don't read books. I can tell by content they create — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 12, 2019

And people had a problem with her rant. See some of the responses below:

Now people wanna dictate what people should watch Hai. Iyo! You want nyan nyan, khumbul'ekhaya, to be most watched? Privileged blacks are annoying, talking about you tube and Netflix as if everyone can afford. — Blacq Verity (@SasKwiin) November 12, 2019

Okay ke Minister of arguments… What do you suppose people who can't afford dstv, Netflix, books, data do with their time.? By the way she said she "can't belive most watched shows are soapies" meaning she expects people to watch something either than soapies. Nna kere what? — Blacq Verity (@SasKwiin) November 12, 2019

Who says people are not doing that? Who says people can't watch skeem saam and then after talk about politics… Y'all just assume the 10million who watch Uzalo are daft and can't engage in deep conversations… You think they talk about soapies 24/7 really though.. — Blacq Verity (@SasKwiin) November 12, 2019

And Ntsiki emphasized intellectually.very important.i always ask my peers that, do we ever just seat alone and ask ourselves..what's wrong with the so Called Ama2000 that we constantly bully about being different from us.What have they been exposed 2 that we didn't whn w wr young — Mase Cha (@masecha021) November 12, 2019