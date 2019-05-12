Nse Ikpe-Etim Talks About Her Hysterectomy in New Personal Interview

Nse Ikpe-Etim has spoken at length about her struggle with adenomyosis and why she had to undergo a total hysterectomy to alleviate the pain.

The actress disclosed in an interview published today The Nation, noting that she had recently undergone the surgery after a long battle with the disorder. Adenomyosis causes the inner lining of the uterus to break through the muscle wall of the uterus, and this can cause menstrual cramps, lower abdominal pressure, and other complication that can result in heavy periods.

Ikpe-Etim said prior to the diagnosis, she wanted so badly to have children. “I wanted a set of twins. I wanted children. I wanted so badly I was brooding forever. I did IVF. I did everything our society wants every woman to do so that we can be accepted as women,” she said.

She later underwent the surgery and has been happier ever since. See the excerpt of the interview below:

“I was told I couldn’t have kids, so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe. The day I was informed I had to remove my Uterus tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality. I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two say ‘you never born?’ But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me. I’m thankful for Nollywood. I push my pain through every single character.”