Nse Ikpe-Etim Schools Troll who Had an Opinion About Her ‘Deep Cleavage’

Nse Ikpe-Etim is done keeping quiet at the sheer audacity of some trolls on matters that are absolutely none of their business.

The actress took the time to respond to a troll on Twitter on Friday after he voiced his opinion regarding her ‘deep cleavage’.

The Nollywood actress had shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself on her Twitter feed and this certain tweep had replied,

“I respect you a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again”, as if he was reprimanding a toddler.

I respect yòu a lot. Don't allow the public to see your deep cleavage again. — Isaac Nwaubani (@IsaacNwaubani) August 19, 2020

Nse Ikpe-Etim didn’t let this one slide. She schooled the troll, tweeting,

“Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga…don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning”.

Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga… don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning. https://t.co/wcUl1OABSK — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) August 21, 2020

