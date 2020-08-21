Nse Ikpe-Etim Schools Troll who Had an Opinion About Her ‘Deep Cleavage’

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Nse Ikpe-Etim Schools Troll who Had an Opinion About Her ‘Deep Cleavage’

Nse Ikpe-Etim is done keeping quiet at the sheer audacity of some trolls on matters that are absolutely none of their business.

The actress took the time to respond to a troll on Twitter on Friday after he voiced his opinion regarding her ‘deep cleavage’.

The Nollywood actress had shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself on her Twitter feed and this certain tweep had replied,

“I respect you a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again”, as if he was reprimanding a toddler.

Nse Ikpe-Etim didn’t let this one slide. She schooled the troll, tweeting,

“Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga…don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning”.

, ,

Related Posts

This Video of Erica and Kiddwaya Packing on the PDA is the Cutest!

August 21, 2020

JoJo Says She’s Taken Tory Lanez Off Her Record Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

August 21, 2020

Simi Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her Man as Adekunle Gold Releases New Album

August 21, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply