Nse Ikpe-Etim Reveals She’s Self-Isolating After Returning From the UK

ukamakaCelebrity / MoviesNo Comment on Nse Ikpe-Etim Reveals She’s Self-Isolating After Returning From the UK

Nse Ikpe-Etim is currently living in isolation after returning the the United Kingdom recently.

The actress revealed this on her Twitter yesterday, noting that she chose to do this even though she is not exhibiting any symptoms.

“Hi lovelies, yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health,” she wrote, adding, “I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them.”

She continued: “So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus. However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.”

And this comes days after the federal government banned flights from the United Kingdom and many other countries with over 1, 000 coronavirus cases.

Related Posts

Mike Tyson Says Eminem ”Knows What It’s Like to Be a N***a”

March 21, 2020
daddy freeze

Daddy Freeze Dismisses ‘Deliverance Houses’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

March 21, 2020

Netflix to Stream Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘The Lovebirds’

March 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *