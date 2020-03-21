Nse Ikpe-Etim Reveals She’s Self-Isolating After Returning From the UK

Nse Ikpe-Etim is currently living in isolation after returning the the United Kingdom recently.

The actress revealed this on her Twitter yesterday, noting that she chose to do this even though she is not exhibiting any symptoms.

“Hi lovelies, yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health,” she wrote, adding, “I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them.”

She continued: “So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus. However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.”

And this comes days after the federal government banned flights from the United Kingdom and many other countries with over 1, 000 coronavirus cases.

