Nse Ikpe-Etim is joining the Cast of King of Boys’ Sequel

Nse Ikpe-Etim is joining the cast of the Nollywood box office hit, King of Boys 2.

The Kemi Adetiba Flick which scored high points with viewers and enjoyed critical acclaim of movie aficionados will have the veteran Nse, grace it’s second installment which is really a prequel on the life of the main character, Eniola Salami, played by screen goddesses, Shola Shobowale and Toni Tones.

Nse Ikpe-Etim shared the news of joining the laudable project by sharing the photo of a handwritten note from Kemi Adetiba, where she revelaed that she couldn’t wait to make magic with the incredibly talented Nse.

Ikpe-Etim also noted her excitement regarding the project, revealibg that she couldn’t wait to join the rest of the cast and crew in production.

We have our fingers crossed on this one and cannot wait for the magic to be unfurled.

