NSCDC Official caught stealing money from a purse [Video]

A tale of cop turning to robber has come to the fore after an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, was caught on camera stealing money from a purse.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, the security official could be seen wielding a gun as he entered into the venue that looks like an office space.

The unidentified official ransacked a bag that was laying on the table and took out some cash.

The officer who was on edge hastily collected some money from the bag and made to leave before he decided to return some of the cash.

In the background of the video, a lady who is believed to be the owner of the bag revealed that the purse contained N49,050 and the amount he returned is N27,050.

