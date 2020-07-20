NSCDC Boss’ tenure extended by 6 months

The federal government has extended the tenure of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, by six months.

Spokesman for the NSCDC, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, saying the extension would be effective from July 17, 2020, to January 2021.

According to Mr Okeh, this was approved by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, contrary to reports that the tenure elongation was for five years.

“It is, therefore, instructive to point out that the information, as being circulated in some sections of the media is untrue, incorrect, and seriously misleading.

“And a figment of the imagination of the writers in an attempt to cause confusion and disaffection in the system while at the same time projecting the leadership of the Corps in a bad light,” he said.

Mr Okeh assured the government and all Nigerians that the added time for the NSCDC boss would be utilized very to further develop and grow the organization to the standard expected of an international organization like civil defence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

