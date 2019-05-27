NPFL: Enyimba, Lobi Stars Join Rangers, Pillars Others in Super 6

Lobi Stars and Enyimba have qualified for the season-ending playoffs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite failing to get victories in their matchday 22 games on Sunday.

While the People’s Elephant were beaten 2-1 by Katsina United, Lobi Stars could only pull off a draw against Remo Stars, but it was still enough for the duo to reach the Super Six, alongside Enugu Rangers, who had already qualified with two games to spare.

MFM, who were hoping to sneak into the post-season competition, were denied the chance as they were beaten 4-2 by Sunshine Stars in a tense Southwest derby.

The loss by the Olukoya Boys saw them finishing just one point outside the playoff positions.

#NPFL19 UPDATE SUPER-6

Rangers ✔️

Lobi Stars ✔️

Enyimba ✔️

Akwa Utd ✔️

Kano Pillars ✔️

FC Ifeanyiubah ✔️ RELEGATED

Insurance

Kwara Utd

Tornadoes

Remo Stars

Gombe Utd

El-Kanemi

Go Round

Yobe Stars pic.twitter.com/QsZoqLC72K — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 26, 2019

At the other end of the table, Kawra United got an away win in Minna against Niger Tornadoes, but it was too little too late as both sides still got relegated.

Bendel Insurance were the biggest casualties of the day as they were beaten 1-0 by Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Insurance, who only gained promotion to the elite division after a decade, are going down to Nigeria National League, while Plateau United, champions in 2017, survived after securing a goalless draw at Delta Force.