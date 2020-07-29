Now a Party of Four! Toolz Oniru and Tunde Demuren Welcome Second Child

The Demurens are officially a party of four as OAP, Toolz Oniru-Demuren and her husband, Tunde Demuren have welcomed their second child together.

The couple who are already parents to a son, 19-month-old Asher, added another boy to their growing brood.

The new mum shared a collage of pictures from her maternity shoot on her Instagram page with the caption; “And another one. #AlwaysThankful. Thank you to @simplysimi for #Duduke – such a beautiful song”.

Toolz and Tunde got married in a lavish ceremony in Dubai, back in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a boy in December 2018.

Congratulations to the couple.

