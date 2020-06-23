Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Test Positive for Covid-19

Guardian is reporting that Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No 1 tennis player, and his wife Jelena have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by the tennis champ in a statement, in which he revealed that he and his wife found out about their status after taking a test immediately after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

It is worthy to note that final of the tournament was cancelled following Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test.

In the statement, Djokovic said: “We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

