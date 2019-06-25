Notorious Kidnapper, ‘Pencil’, Shot Dead in Lagos

The police have killed Mufutau Sulaimon, “ring leader of a kidnap gang” in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, in a statement Monday said the suspected kidnapper, better known as Pencil, was gunned down around 9.10pm on Sunday.

He said the suspect died in a gun battle with operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Elkana said the kidnapper had led his gang to abduct two bureau de change operators in Ikorodu on March 14 and that he killed them after collecting N1.6 million ransom.

“This brings to an end his reign of terror. His gang is responsible for mysterious disappearance of people in Ikorodu over a period of time whom they kidnapped, demanded for ransom, murdered and dumped them in septic tank,” Elkana said.

“They are serial killers, rapists and cultists. Three members of his gang were earlier arrested by SARS operatives and they led the operatives to their den at Ikorodu where corpses of the two Bureau de change operators and two other victims were recovered.

“A sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded positive results as the team eventually traced him to his hideout at Odogunya, Ikorodu. On sighting the team led by Dsp Rotimi ogunmuyiwa, the said Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon ‘m’ popularly known as Pencil engaged the team in a gun battle.

“Two SARS operatives namely Sgt Omola Adedeji and Sgt Oluwadare gbenga sustained various degree of injuries, while pencil sustained bullet wound on the two legs and were all taken to hospital. While the said Pencil was confirmed dead on arrival, the two injured operatives were taken to intensive care unit and are responding to treatment. One Gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered.”