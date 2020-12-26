Notorious British-Soviet double-agent George Blake dies at 98

Legendary Cold War British-Soviet double agent George Blake has died aged 98 in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence agency reportedly confirmed the news, with a spokesman quoted as saying: “We received some bitter news – the legendary George Blake passed away.”

Blake was the last in a line of spies whose work for the Soviet Union humiliated Britain’s intelligence establishment when it was uncovered at the height of the Cold War.

Britain says he exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the 1950s – some of whom were executed as a result.

He was the most notorious double agent alongside a separate ring of former Cambridge students known as the Cambridge Five, Sky News write.

Blake famously escaped from London’s Wormwood Scrubs prison in 1966, with the help of two peace activists and other inmates.

He was smuggled out of the country in a camper van, leaving behind his wife and three children, just a few years after being sentenced to 42 years in jail.

Blake went by the Russian name Georgy Ivanovich and held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the former KGB security service.

He was awarded a medal by President Vladimir Putin in 2007.

Born in the Netherlands in 1922, Blake escaped the country after joining the Dutch resistance as a courier in WW II and reached the UK in 1943.

It was his time in a North Korean prison, after being captured in 1950, that saw him embrace communism. Blake read the works of Karl Marx and developed a sense of outrage at the US bombing of the country.

“That’s what made me decide to change sides. I felt it would be better for humanity if the communist system prevailed, that it would put an end to war, to wars,” he said.

After his release, he returned to the UK in 1955 and was sent to Berlin by MI6 to collect information on Soviet spies.

He and wife Gillian were divorced after he fled the UK, and he married a Russian woman, Ida, with whom he had a son.

Blake worked at a foreign affairs institute before the couple later retired to a country house outside Moscow. But he maintained his interest in the secret service well into his old age, and gave master classes on espionage.

