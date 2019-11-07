‘Nothing can separate me from OPC’ – Jakande

Lateef Jakande, former governor of Lagos state, says nothing will separate him from the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The elder statesman stated this when Prince Osibote, OPC national president, led some members of the organisation to his residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos, on Wednesday.

Appreciating the delegation, Jakande requested to be updated on OPC activities.

“I am very surprised that you all created time to do what you did. I am very happy. Keep me updated on your activities. I am part of you and nothing will separate us,” he said.

In his speech, Osibote commended the ex-governor for his commitment to the education of Lagosians, insisting Nigeria needs a leader like him.

“We are here to celebrate you. We are here to reinforce the veritable message that Nigeria needs a quintessential leader epitomised by our own LKJ,” he said.

“Your Excellency, as a visionary leader, you created channels for millions of us to be discovered as tomorrow’s leaders; nurtured us and shaped our future. Millions of us owe you immense gratitude and appreciation for showing and providing the light and illumination through an all-round-education.”

Osibote said Jakande’s tenure, between October 1979 and December 1983, remains the most cherished considering the impact made and urged Nigerian leaders to “draw from your ocean of wisdom, knowledge, candour, piety, and other virtues you donate that exalt a nation.”

“The free education policy of your administration as the governor of Lagos State afforded the children of the poor, the less privileged and the privileged in the society the ample opportunity and chance to realize their dreams, impact on the society and spread prosperity,” he said.

“Your tenure as the governor of the state remains the most cherished, talked about, memorable and ingrained in the subconscious of millions of Nigerians and non-Nigerians.”

The OPC national president also called on Nigerian leaders to desist from mere talks and engage in more actions to address the challenges facing the country.