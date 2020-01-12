‘Not worth living’ – NYSC member says in suicide note

A corps member from Kogi state, Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, has committed suicide, leaving behind a touching suicide note.

Motunrayo reportedly died after drinking two bottles of sniper, a dangerous insecticide that has been regulated by NAFDAC.

The lady, who hailed from Ijumu in the state, was also a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

It was learnt that she committed suicide on Friday, January 10, leaving behind a note, saying “life is not worth Living”.

The suicide note she left behind read: “I did this because I see nothing worth living. Mummy, I love you. Daddy I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys.”