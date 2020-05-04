NOT SO FAST! DJ Khaled blows off woman who came to his IG Live to twerk half-naked during Ramadan

American DJ and record producer, DJ Khaled didn’t take kindly to a half-naked woman who came on his IG live to twerk.

Trying to cool his head on IG during the Ramadan, a scantily-clad woman, who was connected to his IG live session, started to twerk.

The voluptuous woman had on bum shorts that showed off half of her bum, with her boobs popping out from her skimpy bra.

When she connected and started twerking, DJ Khaled quickly tried to get her to stop but she only took it up a notch by telling DJ Khaled that she has water.

She then turned her bum to face the camera, twerked some more and started to pour water on her butt.

DJ Khaled still tried to tell her to stop and is seen nervously darting his eyes around his room, obviously to see if his wifey was nearby.

“Try to be normal. I have a family,” he blurted out, but the woman continued.

It was at this point that Khaled, a married father-of-two, disconnected her from his Instagram live video #.

Check out the stormy video session below.

